Brand New Announces ‘Fifth Album’ Coming This Fall

August 15, 2017 9:32 AM
Filed Under: brand new, Fifth Album
Brand New / Brandon Sloter

Brand New have announced their first new album since 2009’s ‘Daisy’. The “very limited” new album appears to simply be called ‘Fifth Album’ and will be available exclusively on vinyl, which can be pre-ordered here, but is currently unavailable.

The band released the singles “Mene” in 2015 & “I Am A Nightmare” in 2016.

A track listing and official release date are still TBA, but the album will ship sometime in October.

Brand New will also be playing The Warfield in San Francisco on Monday September 11. Tickets can be purchased at axs.com.

