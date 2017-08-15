California Rum Festival 2017 In San Francisco This September

The West Coast’s premiere event for rum fans returns for a third consecutive year at the California Rum Festival.

Getting close – 2017 California Rum Festival – SFO – Sept 8, 2017. An event focus on rum education, featuring worlds best premium rums. pic.twitter.com/AI1sWXdEa7 — TheRumLab (@therumlab) August 5, 2017

The two-day event happens on Friday September 8 & Saturday September 9 at the SOMArts Cultural Center (934 Brannan St.) Day 1 is meant more for rum industry members, while day 2 features the Rum Bazaar: a 5-hour event that features tastings, tropical rum cocktails, and retro surf music.

If you’re looking for tickets head to Eventbrite and get on early bird prices while you can. Tickets for the rum bazaar start at $5.

There will be plenty of rum brands on hand offering tastings & making cocktails. There will also be local vendors, arts & crafts, and more.

For more info head to the Eventbrite.