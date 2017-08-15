Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

California Rum Festival 2017 In San Francisco This September

August 15, 2017 1:05 PM
Filed Under: San Francisco, California Rum Festival
(Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

The West Coast’s premiere event for rum fans returns for a third consecutive year at the California Rum Festival.

The two-day event happens on Friday September 8 & Saturday September 9 at the SOMArts Cultural Center (934 Brannan St.) Day 1 is meant more for rum industry members, while day 2 features the Rum Bazaar: a 5-hour event that features tastings, tropical rum cocktails, and retro surf music.

If you’re looking for tickets head to Eventbrite and get on early bird prices while you can. Tickets for the rum bazaar start at $5.

There will be plenty of rum brands on hand offering tastings & making cocktails. There will also be local vendors, arts & crafts, and more.

For more info head to the Eventbrite.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live