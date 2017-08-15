Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

Corgi Con And Boba Party In San Francisco This Saturday

August 15, 2017 10:25 AM
Filed Under: corgi con, Steap Tea
Cia Corgi Con + STEAP Tea Pawty/Facebook

Twice a year NorCal Corgi Con takes over San Francisco’s Ocean Beach and its continuing to grow in popularity with every event. The fall edition takes place October 21 and already has 12k corgi fans interested on Facebook.

To prep for the next Corgi Con, a fundraiser is being held this Saturday August 19 at San Francisco’s STEAP TEA BAR (827 Sacramento St.) from 12 PM – 3 PM. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to help keep Corgi Con “FRAPtastic and FURBulous”.

And, of course, you can expect corgis to be in attendance.

For more info, head to the Facebook event page.

