Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

Dallas Steps Up For San Francisco First Responders

SF Stair Climb - A Benefit For First Responders August 15, 2017 12:00 AM
Filed Under: 555 California Street, Dallas, First Responders, SF Stair Climb
Dallas (credit: Marc Fong Photography)

1197 STAIRS. That’s the number of stairs that Dallas will be climbing to raise money for our first responders who are ALWAYS THERE FOR US.

The San Francisco First Responders Stair Climb will be September 9, 2017 at 555 California Street. The stair climb event is being held around the time of 9/11/01 in remembrance of those that gave their lives and those Firefighters, Police, EMS and Dispatchers whose lives are forever affected by exposure to traumatic events. The funds raised from our event will benefit First Responders throughout the state of California and help them to attend PTSD programs.

cbs stair climb 66 Dallas Steps Up For San Francisco First Responders

Dallas (credit: Marc Fong Photography)

Dallas is climbing to save the lives of those that save ours. We hope all of our listeners will help Live 105 raise a ton of money by donating to Dallas!

[ CLICK HERE TO DONATE ]

 

cbs stair climb 191 Dallas Steps Up For San Francisco First Responders

Dallas (credit: Marc Fong Photography)

Thank you for supporting Live 105’s Dallas. All donations will go to fund the treatment of First Responders (employees of Police, Fire and Dispatch) suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress and to help Firefighters and their families in times of need. All donations are tax-deductible. Thank you. We deeply appreciate your generosity.

bay club180 Dallas Steps Up For San Francisco First Responders

THANKS TO OUR FRIENDS AT THE BAY CLUB for making the pledge to donate and be part of the 2017 San Francisco First Responders Stair Climb.

 

FIND OUT MORE ABOUT THE 2017 SAN FRANCISCO FIRST RESPONDERS STAIR CLIMB

www.sfstairclimb.com

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live