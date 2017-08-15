Free Entry To National Parks On Friday August 25

We’ve been fortunate that the National Park Service has provided several days of free entry so far in 2017 and the next on falls on Friday August 25 to commemorate the NPS’s birthday.

The 10 free days in 2017 are part of the 100th anniversary of the National Park Service.

The rest of the free days in 2017 are Saturday September 30 & November 11-12.

Entrance fees, commercial tour fees, and transportation entrance fees are all being waved during the free admission days.

Here’s a list of the parks in California.