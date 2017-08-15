Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

Free Entry To National Parks On Friday August 25

August 15, 2017 9:03 PM
Filed Under: Free Entry, National Parks
A picture taken March 08, 2014 shows a view of Yosemite National Park valley. Over 3.7 million people visit Yosemite each year, as most spend their time in the seven square miles (18 km2) of Yosemite Valley. Designated a World Heritage Site in 1984, Yosemite is internationally recognized for its spectacular granite cliffs, waterfalls, clear streams, Giant Sequoia groves, and biological diversity. AFP PHOTO/MLADEN ANTONOV (Photo credit should read MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP/Getty Images)
(MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP/Getty Images)

We’ve been fortunate that the National Park Service has provided several days of free entry so far in 2017 and the next on falls on Friday August 25 to commemorate the NPS’s birthday.

The 10 free days in 2017 are part of the 100th anniversary of the National Park Service.

The rest of the free days in 2017 are Saturday September 30 & November 11-12.

Entrance fees, commercial tour fees, and transportation entrance fees are all being waved during the free admission days.

Here’s a list of the parks in California.

