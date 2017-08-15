Hardly Strictly Bluegrass 2017 Lineup

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass is an annual free music festival that’s been held in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park each year since 2001. The festival has always been free thanks to its founder, venture capitalist Warren Hellman (who passed away in 2011).
The 2017 edition of HSB will be held from Friday October 6-Sunday October 8 and the first wave of artists were just announced through a medley on Hardly Strictly’s website.
Here’s the performers who can be heard in the first medley:
Secret Sisters
Lukas Nelson + Promise of The Real
Jon Langford
Terri Hendrix
Justin Townes Earle
The Soul Revivers
Rodney Crowell
Gurf Morlix
Midnight north
Nth Power
More artists will be announced over the next month. For the latest keep up with this post and HardlyStrictlyBluegrass.com.