Hardly Strictly Bluegrass 2017 Lineup

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass is an annual free music festival that’s been held in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park each year since 2001. The festival has always been free thanks to its founder, venture capitalist Warren Hellman (who passed away in 2011).

The 2017 edition of HSB will be held from Friday October 6-Sunday October 8 and the first wave of artists were just announced through a medley on Hardly Strictly’s website.

Excited to announce that our very first medley has just been posted at https://t.co/imKS7Hkjgg! Take a listen – can you guess them all? pic.twitter.com/dnuiX6XwQQ — Hardly Strictly (@HSBFest) August 15, 2017

Here’s the performers who can be heard in the first medley:

Secret Sisters

Lukas Nelson + Promise of The Real

Jon Langford

Terri Hendrix

Justin Townes Earle

The Soul Revivers

Rodney Crowell

Gurf Morlix

Midnight north

Nth Power

More artists will be announced over the next month. For the latest keep up with this post and HardlyStrictlyBluegrass.com.