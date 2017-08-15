Jack Antonoff Talks About His Outside Lands Collaboration With Lorde

Bleachers put on one of the most memorable sets at Outside Lands over the weekend. Their high energy performance was a crowd favorite, and the feeling was mutual for the band’s front-man, Jack Antonoff. “That was my favorite show of the year, truly,” Antonoff said of their performance in Golden Gate Park. “There’s something about Outside Lands that feels like you’re around a campfire.”

Jack also used his time on stage at Outside Lands to deliver a short, but poignant message “F*#k white supremacists!” His words, clearly a reference to the racially charged violence in Charlottesville, were one of the few political moments of the festival.

On a lighter note, one of the highlights of the weekend came when Jack joined Lorde on stage during her set for a special cover of Paul Simon’s ‘Me And Julio Down By The School Yard’. “Paul Simon means a great deal to both of us,” he said of the song choice. “We were back stage right before that, we were just messing around with different songs, and we just thought that one would be really special.”

Check out Jack’s full interview by clicking below: