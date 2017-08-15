Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 08.15.17

Game of Thrones is inescapable at this point to where it’s not only invaded every television screen on the planet but has now invaded every news source known to mankind. With that in mind, Kevin Klein Live saw this as perfect opportunity to have a themed version of Head Lies, where callers would have to guess if the headline for the Game of Thrones-related news story was real or one that the show would made up. Considering a sizable chunk of the population watches the show every week, this game is probably easier than past games, but would you be able to guess if a zoo did in fact name a hippo after Hodor because it resembled the actor? Listen below and play along.

Plus, 7 At 7 returns today for a look at a few ways you can live to the age of 100, which over three million people are expected to do by the year 2050. Kevin was there to ensure that you knew at least seven ways to extend your life, even if it seems like some could be a detriment to your fun. Useless Weirdo in particular should take notes, as it was previously revealed he only has less than a year to live. Here’s hoping he picks up one of these tricks before it’s too late.

Also on today’s podcast:

Useless Weirdo apparently acted like an annoying fanboy near Bleachers’ Jack Antonoff yesterday

Some unofficial submissions for the upcoming snoring competition that should start in the very near future

A new old person news reaction is added to the collection for use whenever breaking news hits

And more!

