Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

MoviePass Launches Monthly $10 Plan That Let’s You Go To All The Movies You Want

August 15, 2017 2:57 PM
Filed Under: Moviepass, Netflix
Movie goers purchase automated tickets at an AMC movie theater in Arcadia, California on August 2, 2017. AMC Entertainment Holdings, the world's largest movie theater owner, announced a "shocking" expectation for secod-quarter losses, with stocks diving by 25 percent August 2nd amid a weak box office. The Leawood, Kansas company is owned by struggling Chinese real estate conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group. / AFP PHOTO / FREDERIC J. BROWN (Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)

A Netflix co-founder, Mitch Lowe, has unveiled quite the deal. The startup he runs called MoviePass has launched a movie ticket subscription pass that costs $9.95 a month and gets you into one movie per day  for an entire month.

Since the announcement, MoviePass’s website has crashed, likely due to heavy traffic.

UPDATE: It’s back up for now.

MoviePass will pay theaters the full price of each ticket used by subscribers, with the exception of 3D & IMAX screenings.

MoviePass also sold a majority stake of its company to data firm Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. on Tuesday.

Mitch Lowe hopes this $9.95 pass leads to consumers heading to the movies more often as his company combats the high prices now associated with seeing a film in theaters.

For more, head to Yahoo! Finance.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live