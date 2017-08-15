Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

Museum Of Ice Cream Hosting Casting Call For SF Employees

August 15, 2017 1:31 PM
Filed Under: Museum Of Ice Cream, San Francisco
(Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images)

As we await the dates and ticket sales for the San Francisco stop of the Museum of Ice Cream, the MOIC team is looking to hire ambassadors for the Bay Area iteration of the extremely popular pop-up museum.

The ‘casting calls’ will be held at the Windsor Room of the Kimpton Sir Francis Drake Hotel (450 Powell St.) on Wednesday August 16 from 6 – 8 PM, Saturday August 19 from 1 PM – 3 PM & Monday August 21 from 9 AM – 11 AM. According to the job posting on Indeed it will pay $14/hour & you could be starting as early as August 25. The job would last for at least a month.

If you want to register for an interview head here.

The museum is set to pop-up in San Francisco in September and will occupy the space at 1 Grant Ave. If you want to follow along with the progress and be the first to know when tickets will go on sale you should keep tabs on MOIC’s Instagram stories.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live