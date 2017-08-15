Museum Of Ice Cream Hosting Casting Call For SF Employees

As we await the dates and ticket sales for the San Francisco stop of the Museum of Ice Cream, the MOIC team is looking to hire ambassadors for the Bay Area iteration of the extremely popular pop-up museum.

The ‘casting calls’ will be held at the Windsor Room of the Kimpton Sir Francis Drake Hotel (450 Powell St.) on Wednesday August 16 from 6 – 8 PM, Saturday August 19 from 1 PM – 3 PM & Monday August 21 from 9 AM – 11 AM. According to the job posting on Indeed it will pay $14/hour & you could be starting as early as August 25. The job would last for at least a month.

Introducing you to #TEAMMOIC! We asked our beloved staff to tell us their hopes and goals for the year. Most of our team are performers, singers, dancers, songwriters and dreamers. They are the light & fabric of MOIC and we are so excited to introduce you to them!

If you want to register for an interview head here.

The museum is set to pop-up in San Francisco in September and will occupy the space at 1 Grant Ave. If you want to follow along with the progress and be the first to know when tickets will go on sale you should keep tabs on MOIC’s Instagram stories.