Taco Bell Is Testing A Burrito With Spicy Pop Rocks

August 15, 2017 10:30 AM
Filed Under: Taco Bell
(Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

Yes, you read that right, spicy pop rocks.

Four Taco Bell locations in Orange County have started a test marketing of what is called the Firecracker Burrito. The burrito comes in two styles, “cheesy” and “spicy”, and comes with a white packet of “Cayenne Popping Crystals.” Though the main ingredients are pretty standard with rice, nacho cheese, sour cream, beef, and red tortilla strips, those “Cayenne Popping Crystals” are meant to be added as a topping and according to social media are spicy and sweet and pop in your mouth like the Pop Rocks of your childhood.

🌶💥 #firecrackerburrito

A post shared by CHRISTIE MA (@_csma) on

DontBelieveTheHype🔥 #poprocksburrito #tacobell #firecrackerburrito #firecrackerburritos #poprocks

A post shared by BEEN🔥CRUSHIN' MMXII (@beencrushin) on

The gluttony continues!! #poprocksburrito #whatyouknowaboutthat #tacobell #fatkidproblems

A post shared by Greg White (@mr_super_g) on

If you really, REALLY need to try this you’ve got until August 16th at the locations below:

2720 W Edinger Ave, Santa Ana, CA
17502 E 17th St, Tustin, CA
1229 E 17th St, Santa Ana, CA
2144 South Harbor Blvd, Anaheim, CA

 

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

