“Weezer Is NOT Oldies” Sign Held Up At Protest Outside Radio Station

A DJ at Bloomsberg, Pennsylvania radio station WHLM has been suspended without pay after he participated in a Unite The Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia this past weekend.

Demonstrators rallied outside of the radio station to voice their outrage and that’s where one person decided to make a statement of his own about the band Weezer:

Amidst the signs the message “Weezer is NOT oldies” was also made.

Me if I ever showed up to a protest pic.twitter.com/yyxgk4qL6l — Andy (@A_Gorel) August 16, 2017

We at LIVE105 agree with all of the anti-bigotry sentiments and music opinions presented on the signs shown.

