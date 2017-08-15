Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

“Weezer Is NOT Oldies” Sign Held Up At Protest Outside Radio Station

August 15, 2017 8:10 PM
From WNEP broadcast

A DJ at Bloomsberg, Pennsylvania radio station WHLM has been suspended without pay after he participated in a Unite The Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia this past weekend.

Demonstrators rallied outside of the radio station to voice their outrage and that’s where one person decided to make a statement of his own about the band Weezer:

Amidst the signs the message “Weezer is NOT oldies” was also made.

We at LIVE105 agree with all of the anti-bigotry sentiments and music opinions presented on the signs shown.

For more, visit WNEP.

 

 

