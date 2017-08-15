You Can Head Into The Sewers With Pennywise In ‘It: Float VR Experience’

Can’t make it to the IT Experience in Hollywood, the next best thing is Warner Bros. virtual reality trailer for the upcoming IT reboot.

RELATED: Watch The New ‘It’ Trailer

The IT: Float VR Experience lets you follow poor Georgie Denbrough down into the sewers below Derry, Maine. You too will encounter the demonic clown Pennywise and “float too.”

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.