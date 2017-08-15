Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

You Can Head Into The Sewers With Pennywise In ‘It: Float VR Experience’

August 15, 2017 2:07 PM
Filed Under: It, Stephen King
(Warner Bros)

Can’t make it to the IT Experience in Hollywood, the next best thing is Warner Bros. virtual reality trailer for the upcoming IT reboot.

RELATED: Watch The New ‘It’ Trailer

The IT: Float VR Experience lets you follow poor Georgie Denbrough down into the sewers below Derry, Maine. You too will encounter the demonic clown Pennywise and “float too.”

 

feet You Can Head Into The Sewers With Pennywise In It: Float VR ExperienceBradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live