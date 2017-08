Saturday August 19 serves as 2017’s Clear The Shelters Day across 20 states. California is one of those states and more than 50 Bay Area animal shelters will be taking part in waiving, or drastically reducing adoption fees.

Hundreds of adoptable animals are waiting to meet you this Saturday! Help us #cleartheshelters https://t.co/q8oE5BNVPb #oaklandevents pic.twitter.com/YEL27wUovy — East Bay SPCA (@EastBaySPCA) August 15, 2017

Over 53,000 animals were adopted during last year’s event & this year they’d like to see even more pets find their forever homes.

We have almost 70 adoptable dogs, including 13 y/o Lady! Meet them at #CleartheShelters Saturday August 19 https://t.co/sI3Ye7GOic pic.twitter.com/i2PGb78AdV — Humane Rescue (@HumaneRescue) August 15, 2017

To see which shelters in your area are participating this Saturday head to Cleartheshelters.com.