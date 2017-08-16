Jack Daniel’s Hosting Free Block Party With E-40 In Oakland This Saturday

Jack Daniel’s is bringing their “Neighborhood Flavor” event to the Bay Area for a free show this Saturday August 19. If you’re looking to get hyphy at the Oakland Museum of California (1000 Oak St.) this is the time to do it.

The free event runs from 4 – 8 PM with performances from E-40, Mistah Fab, Devon Baldwin, and DJ Amen.

It is a 21+ and, according to SF Station, complimentary Jack Honey cocktails will be served.

To get in you must RSVP at JackHoneyNF.com – for more head to the Facebook event page.

As always, drink responsibly.