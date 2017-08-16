Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

Jack Daniel’s Hosting Free Block Party With E-40 In Oakland This Saturday

August 16, 2017 12:52 PM
Filed Under: e-40, Jack Daniels
E-40 at Outside Lands 2016 in San Francisco. (Photo: Curtis Stankalis)

Jack Daniel’s is bringing their “Neighborhood Flavor” event to the Bay Area for a free show this Saturday August 19. If you’re looking to get hyphy at the Oakland Museum of California (1000 Oak St.) this is the time to do it.

The free event runs from 4 – 8 PM with performances from E-40, Mistah Fab, Devon Baldwin, and DJ Amen.

It is a 21+ and, according to SF Station, complimentary Jack Honey cocktails will be served.

To get in you must RSVP at JackHoneyNF.com – for more head to the Facebook event page.

As always, drink responsibly.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live