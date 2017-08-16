Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 08.16.17

Because there isn’t enough fighting going in the world of politics, Kevin Klein Live had a Democrat take on a Republican in a new edition of Subculture Wars, where two opposites of society compete with each other to score tickets. While Useless Weirdo was failing to keep score accurately, the two opposite political parties had themselves an even battle to the end, leading to a bit of sudden death shenanigans. Who knew that despite their differences, the two parties could come together to answer BS trivia with equal skill?

Plus, the 7 At 7 returned to give you some solid tips on how to get out of a day of work, which mostly involved tips within medical-related issues, from back pain to food poisoning and a whole lot more. These tips were a gift from the heavens, but being able to remember them all in the correct order was able to score one lucky listener a sweet prize as well. Listen in for it again tomorrow morning at 7 AM for your chance to play and win.

Also on today’s podcast:

Silicon Ally comes back to assign Ally yet another annoying app to deal with for the rest of the week

Countdown to the Solar Eclipse looks at the effect it may have on pets as learned by a dumb local news team

Robert from Santa Rosa pranks yet another radio show to give Kevin Klein Live some $0 Marketing

And more!

