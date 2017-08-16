Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

New Belgium’s Bike, Beer, And Music Festival Hits SF On Saturday

August 16, 2017 4:24 PM
Filed Under: San Francisco, Tour De Fat
US singer Ty Taylor of the band Vintage Trouble performs during the "Vieilles Charrues" music festival in Carhaix-Plouguer, western France, July 14, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / FRED TANNEAU (Photo credit should read FRED TANNEAU/AFP/Getty Images)

New Belgium Brewing promises beer, beats, & bemusement at its third & final Bay Area “Tour De Fat” stop of the year this Saturday August 19 at San Francisco’s Fort Mason from 4 PM – 9 PM.

Tour De Fat has made stops in Oakland and Santa Cruz already this summer & now you can take part in a day of live music, lots of beer (Fat Tire!), and brewing education in SF.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased here.

Attendees are encouraged to come dressed in costume and enjoy live performances that include bands, circus performers, vaudeville acts, comedians and more.

Here’s the San Francisco performer lineup:

  • 4:00  – Doors Open
  • 4:15  – Fire Leopard
  • 4:40 – Fashion Show – Great costumes deserve great admiration. The fashion show is open to all who want to show off their Tour de Fat costume on the catwalk.
  • 5:30 – Opening Band
  • 6:25 – Slow Ride – Race your fellow Tour de Fat-goers in a bike race where the last person to cross the finish line is the winner. The catch: if you put a foot down, you’re out. 
  • 6:40 – Ssssnake
  • 7:00 – Dance Contest – Here’s your chance to strut your stuff. The winner walks away with a New Belgium cruiser bike.
  • 7:30 – Vintage Trouble – Live-wired, straight-shootin, dirty-mouth’d pelvis-pushin’ juke music.

For more head to NewBelgium.com.

 

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live