New Belgium’s Bike, Beer, And Music Festival Hits SF On Saturday

New Belgium Brewing promises beer, beats, & bemusement at its third & final Bay Area “Tour De Fat” stop of the year this Saturday August 19 at San Francisco’s Fort Mason from 4 PM – 9 PM.

Tour De Fat has made stops in Oakland and Santa Cruz already this summer & now you can take part in a day of live music, lots of beer (Fat Tire!), and brewing education in SF.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased here.

Attendees are encouraged to come dressed in costume and enjoy live performances that include bands, circus performers, vaudeville acts, comedians and more.

Here’s the San Francisco performer lineup:

4:00 – Doors Open

4:15 – Fire Leopard

4:40 – Fashion Show – Great costumes deserve great admiration. The fashion show is open to all who want to show off their Tour de Fat costume on the catwalk.

5:30 – Opening Band

6:25 – Slow Ride – Race your fellow Tour de Fat-goers in a bike race where the last person to cross the finish line is the winner. The catch: if you put a foot down, you’re out.

6:40 – Ssssnake

7:00 – Dance Contest – Here’s your chance to strut your stuff. The winner walks away with a New Belgium cruiser bike.

7:30 – Vintage Trouble – Live-wired, straight-shootin, dirty-mouth'd pelvis-pushin' juke music.

For more head to NewBelgium.com.