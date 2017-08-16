San Jose Sharks Rated As Best Fan Experience In Bay Area Sports

JD Power & Associates have released their 2017 ratings for their sports fan experience study across 11 U.S. markets.

There were seven main categories that the fan experience was evaluated on: seating area and game experience; security and ushers; leaving the game; arriving at the game; food and beverage; ticket purchase; and souvenirs and merchandise. Loyalty, team performance and team image were also taken into account. With a score of 788 out of 1,000 the San Jose Sharks edged the San Jose Earthquakes by a single point.

When you realize there's only @tierney71 days left until the season starts. pic.twitter.com/H9sIu4ObkV — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) August 15, 2017

Hockey performed well in the study with the Washington Capitals, Florida Panthers, Dallas Stars, & Colorado Avalanche all being named the best fan experiences in their respective markets.

The NFL performed poorly with a football team coming in last in each market. The Oakland Raiders scored the worst as far as Bay Area teams go with a score of 740.

One of the most surprising results is the San Francisco 49ers fan experience (score of 762) scoring higher than the Golden State Warriors fan experience (757). The 49ers went 2-14 last season and fans have been harsh critics of the Levi’s Stadium experience, meanwhile the Warriors score was dragged down by high ticket prices and poor food & beverage scores.

For the full study head to JDPower.com.