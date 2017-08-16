Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

Survey: 83% Of Bay Area Renters Plan To Leave

August 16, 2017 9:23 PM
Filed Under: Bay Area, San Francisco, San Jose
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - SEPTEMBER 15: Emirates Team New Zealand and Oracle Team USA race in front of Coit Tower and the Bay Bridge during race 10 of the America's Cup finals on September 15, 2013 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
San Francisco Skyline (credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

According to the annual survey of renters from Apartmentlist.com 83% of renters in the Bay Area are planning to leave.  The survey asked:

  • Do you plan on settling down in another city?
  • If you plan on settling in another city, what’s your biggest reason for leaving your current city?

63% of those who are planning to leave said it’s because they find it too expensive to remain here.

ApartmentList surveyed 24,000 renters & found that the most common reason for choosing to relocate was the job market in their current area. However, those in San Francisco are satisfied with the job market and more satisfied than any other locale when it comes to weather. So, it’s certainly the rent prices that are driving Bay Area residents to settle down elsewhere.

It’s worth noting that 64% of those surveyed said they’re planning on leaving their current location & that doesn’t mean that they actually will, of course.

Study Says San Jose Most Unaffordable City In America

SF has also become unpopular for those in other states who are looking to relocate, due to the expensive rent prices here.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles, Atlanta, & Washington D.C. are the most popular locations out-of-state renters are looking to settle down in.

For a more in-depth look at the survey, head to Curbed SF.

