Survey: 83% Of Bay Area Renters Plan To Leave

According to the annual survey of renters from Apartmentlist.com 83% of renters in the Bay Area are planning to leave. The survey asked:

Do you plan on settling down in another city?

If you plan on settling in another city, what’s your biggest reason for leaving your current city?

63% of those who are planning to leave said it’s because they find it too expensive to remain here.

% of renters planning to move because it's too expensive

SF 63%

NY 53%

LA 49%

Seattle, Boston 44%

Portland 42%https://t.co/tRxaSkgDHw — Mike Rosenberg (@ByRosenberg) August 15, 2017

ApartmentList surveyed 24,000 renters & found that the most common reason for choosing to relocate was the job market in their current area. However, those in San Francisco are satisfied with the job market and more satisfied than any other locale when it comes to weather. So, it’s certainly the rent prices that are driving Bay Area residents to settle down elsewhere.

83 percent of Bay Area renters plan to leave, says survey. https://t.co/zLQB7NpzyK pic.twitter.com/aG8DLX8Ach — Curbed SF (@CurbedSF) August 16, 2017

It’s worth noting that 64% of those surveyed said they’re planning on leaving their current location & that doesn’t mean that they actually will, of course.

Study Says San Jose Most Unaffordable City In America

SF has also become unpopular for those in other states who are looking to relocate, due to the expensive rent prices here.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles, Atlanta, & Washington D.C. are the most popular locations out-of-state renters are looking to settle down in.

