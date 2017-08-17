Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

Denny’s Offers All-You-Can-Eat ‘Mooncakes’ To Celebrate The Solar Eclipse

August 17, 2017 9:20 AM
Filed Under: Denny's

As the eclipse viewing crosses the nation on Monday, August 21st, Denny’s patrons can enjoy all-you-can-eat “mooncakes” (Buttermilk pancakes) for just $4.

“Like all of America, our team at Denny’s is excited about the upcoming solar eclipse and we wanted to have a little fun to mark this historic occasion,” said John Dillon, chief marketing officer for Denny’s, in a statement. “We know America already loves our signature $4 All You Can Eat Pancakes, so it seemed fitting to celebrate with these delicious, moon-shaped bites. Our $4 All You Can Eat Mooncakes will only be available for the solar eclipse, but of course our guests can enjoy the same great value with our regular pancakes every day.”

The offer is available for one day only at more than 1,600 locations and Denny’s online ordering (not sure how you order all-you-can -eat online?!?).

 

