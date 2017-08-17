Grouplove Release New Single ‘Remember That Night’

By Scott T. Sterling

Grouplove has returned with a brand new single, “Remember That Night.”

Related: Grouplove Releases 360º ‘Welcome To Your Life’ Video

“We’ve been writing a lot of new music recently – Hannah in particular is starting to come into her own in a new and very honest way,” said band member Christian Zucconi in a press release. “She is really starting to show her fire. Hope you can feel it.”

The new track has been added to the band’s latest album, Big Mess, which was originally released in September 2016.

Listen to “Remember That Night” below.