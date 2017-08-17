Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 08.17.17

Double Trouble Thursday is here again to give you a full dose of today’s show from beginning to end. That allows you to take the trip down memory lane with all the cruise calls Kevin Klein Live has had over the years, as a class action lawsuit may kill any chance for a call to come to the station ever again. Look back at some the show’s favorite calls from the scammers, from the time they took a call for “Hot Music” to the very first one with the tale of pork fees.

Plus, 7 At 7 took a look into what can be the biggest deal breakers when it comes to making good first impressions. If you were listening live and able to read back all seven reasons in order, you could’ve scored yourself tickets to Third Eye Blind or Rancid and Dropkick Murphys. But when going through the list, a serious debate got under way where it was debated just how much nose picking Ally does when guests are in studio. She claims to only rub, but Kevin and Dead Eyes are dead set on Ally going in for deep excavations at a moment’s notice.

Also on today’s podcast:

Countdown to the Solar Eclipse looks at an old man who went partially blind looking at one decades ago

Ally is tasked with deciding if she’d prefer her child to be in a street gang or a hate group

More unofficial submissions are sent to Kevin Klein Live for the upcoming Snore Competition

And more!

Kevin Klein Live: Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

SUBSCRIBE: RSS | iTunes | Play.it | More Podcast Episodes