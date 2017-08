Based on last year’s Not So Silent Night we already knew Bastille were Green Day fans.

Now, they’ve taken their fandom next level with a cover of Green Day’s classic “Basket Case”.

Bastille have released their spin on the track for the new ‘The Tick’ TV show.

We’ve made a version of @greenday’s “Basket Case” with STRINGS AND BRASS for @TheTickTV – excited to announce it’s out everywhere tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/4gUCsz4YeB — BASTILLE (@bastilledan) August 16, 2017

Hear the full cover here:

