‘Superbad’ Turns 10 Years Old

August 17, 2017 11:20 AM
Filed Under: Jonah Hill, Superbad
HOLLYWOOD - AUGUST 13: Actors Michael Cera (L) and Jonah Hill arrive at the premiere of Sony Pictures' "Superbad" held at the Grauman's Chinese Theatre on August 13, 2007 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images)

Today (August 17, 2017) marks the 10-year anniversary of the coming-of-age comedy, ‘Superbad,’ hitting theaters.

For the high school graduating classes of 2007 (like mine) ‘Superbad’ came out at the absolute perfect just days, or weeks before heading to college.

The incredibly-quotable film starred Michael Cera, Jonah Hill, Bill Vader, Seth Rogen, Emma Stone, and of course, Christoper Mintz-Plasse as “McLovin”.

If you’re waiting on a sequel, there’s no sign that we’re ever going to get one and Michael Cera shot down any rumors of that happening last year.

That’s fine with us, ‘Superbad’ is perfect the way it is.

For more, head to Consequence of Sound.

– Dallas

 

