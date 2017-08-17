‘Superbad’ Turns 10 Years Old

Today (August 17, 2017) marks the 10-year anniversary of the coming-of-age comedy, ‘Superbad,’ hitting theaters.

For the high school graduating classes of 2007 (like mine) ‘Superbad’ came out at the absolute perfect just days, or weeks before heading to college.

The incredibly-quotable film starred Michael Cera, Jonah Hill, Bill Vader, Seth Rogen, Emma Stone, and of course, Christoper Mintz-Plasse as “McLovin”.

If you’re waiting on a sequel, there’s no sign that we’re ever going to get one and Michael Cera shot down any rumors of that happening last year.

That’s fine with us, ‘Superbad’ is perfect the way it is.

For more, head to Consequence of Sound.

– Dallas