Survey: Affording Bay Area Mortgage Requires 130-Hour Work Week

According to a survey done by GoBankRates.com, San Francisco and San Jose are two of the top five cities where you have to work more hours to buy a home.

New York topped the list of the 25 most workaholic necessary cities but San Francisco and San Jose finished 3rd and 5th respectively. This can come as a no surprise to people living in the Bay Area, with the main factor in the ranking being the median home price. In San Francisco, you must work 132.85 Hours or the equivalent of over 3 traditional 40-hour weeks. That leaves just over 5 hours per day over 7 days for leisure activities like … sleeping! San Jose people can slack off and work just under 100 hours in a week to cover their mortgage payment.

Here’s the top five with their stats on median home price, mortgage rate, monthly payment, and income stats.

1. New York — 144.91 Hours

Median home listing price: $825,000

30-year fixed mortgage rate: 3.82%

Monthly mortgage payment: $3,706

Median household income: $53,373

2. Los Angeles — 137.72 Hours

Median home listing price: $740,400

30-year fixed mortgage rate: 3.76%

Monthly mortgage payment: $3,313

Median household income: $50,205

3. San Francisco — 132.85 Hours

Median home listing price: $1,165,000

30-year fixed mortgage rate: 3.76%

Monthly mortgage payment: $5,175

Median household income: $81,294

4. Boston — 117.04 Hours

Median home listing price: $699,000

30-year fixed mortgage rate: 3.75%

Monthly mortgage payment: $3,128

Median household income: $55,777

5. San Jose, Calif. — 97.29 Hours

Median home listing price: $829,231

30-year fixed mortgage rate: 3.76%

Monthly mortgage payment: $3,946

Median household income: $84,647

See the full list and analysis at GoBankRates.com.

