Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

Survey: Affording Bay Area Mortgage Requires 130-Hour Work Week

August 17, 2017 9:24 AM
Filed Under: San Francisco, San Jose
(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

According to a survey done by GoBankRates.com, San Francisco and San Jose are two of the top five cities where you have to work more hours to buy a home.

New York topped the list of the 25 most workaholic necessary cities but San Francisco and San Jose finished 3rd and 5th respectively. This can come as a no surprise to people living in the Bay Area, with the main factor in the ranking being the median home price. In San Francisco, you must work 132.85 Hours or the equivalent of over 3 traditional 40-hour weeks. That leaves just over 5 hours per day over 7 days for leisure activities like … sleeping! San Jose people can slack off and work just under 100 hours in a week to cover their mortgage payment.

Here’s the top five with their stats on median home price, mortgage rate, monthly payment, and income stats.

1. New York — 144.91 Hours

Median home listing price: $825,000
30-year fixed mortgage rate: 3.82%
Monthly mortgage payment: $3,706
Median household income: $53,373

2. Los Angeles — 137.72 Hours

Median home listing price: $740,400
30-year fixed mortgage rate: 3.76%
Monthly mortgage payment: $3,313
Median household income: $50,205

3. San Francisco — 132.85 Hours

Median home listing price: $1,165,000
30-year fixed mortgage rate: 3.76%
Monthly mortgage payment: $5,175
Median household income: $81,294

4. Boston — 117.04 Hours

Median home listing price: $699,000
30-year fixed mortgage rate: 3.75%
Monthly mortgage payment: $3,128
Median household income: $55,777

5. San Jose, Calif. — 97.29 Hours

Median home listing price: $829,231
30-year fixed mortgage rate: 3.76%
Monthly mortgage payment: $3,946
Median household income: $84,647

See the full list and analysis at GoBankRates.com.

 

feet Survey: Affording Bay Area Mortgage Requires 130 Hour Work WeekBradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live