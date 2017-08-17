Taco Bell Launching A Taco With A Fried Egg As The Shell

The latest breakfast item from Taco Bell ditches the traditional taco shell for a fried egg.

Introducing the Taco Bell Naked Egg Taco. The Naked Egg taco “flips the breakfast classic inside out” with crispy potatoes, bacon or sausage, and cheese wrapped in a fried egg. For the “never nudes” out there, you can also get the taco with a gordita wrap.

“Shell innovation is at the core of where we experiment – and whether it’s crispy chicken, biscuits or waffles that wrap up menu item classics – we bring our fans craveable and unexpected food experiences that leave them wanting more,” said Liz Matthews, Chief Food Innovation Officer at Taco Bell Corp in a statement.

The new breakfast item launches nationwide on August 31st a la carte for $1.99 or in a breakfast combo that includes a coffee or medium drink and 2 Cinnabon Delights© or a hash brown for $3.99.

