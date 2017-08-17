‘The Fifth Element’/’Starship Troopers’ Double-Feature At SF Theatre This Friday

If you’re looking for weekend plans, San Francisco’s Castro Theatre has you covered for pretty much whatever you’re into.

Notably, they have a double-feature on Friday night August 18 of sci-fi cult classics ‘The Fifth Element’ @ 7 PM followed by ‘Starship Troopers’ @ 9:20 PM.

Tickets can be purchased at the box office for $12 & due to the large size of the theatre it is unlikely the showings will sell out completely.

For 80s kids, on Saturday night August 19 there will be a double-feature of ‘The Goonies’ & ‘Weird Science’.

& if you’re into it, a ‘Frozen’ sing-a-long will be happening at the theatre on Sunday afternoon August 20 and you can buy tickets in advance for that at Ticketweb.

