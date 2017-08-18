Chuck E. Cheese’s Dumping Their Animatronic Band

One of the quintessential experiences of a trip to Chuck E. Cheese’s has always been the (sort of creepy) animatronic band that periodically comes to life and plays for the crowd.

According to a CBS report, the franchise is updating the look, feel, and overall experience of their restaurants and the band is not part of the plan. The band’s popularity as an attraction is far outpaced by employees dressed like Chuck E. Cheese, the games, and the food.

“It’s the biggest thing we’ve done for the look and feel of Chuck E. Cheese for two decades,” CEC Chief Executive Tom Leverton told CBS News. “The kids stopped looking at the animatronics years and years ago, and they would wait for the live Chuck E. to come out.”

The new look for the franchise will roll out at four San Antonio, Texas locations and the three restaurants in the Kansas City, Missouri, area before hitting other markets nationwide.

Below is the concert drawing for the re-vamped look.

Along with the new look, an updated menu with new items like wraps, thin-crust pizza, and gluten-free options.

It’s a brave new world for Chuck E. Cheese’s!

So long to Helen Henny, Mr. Munch, Jasper T. Jowls, and Pasqually P. Pieplate.

