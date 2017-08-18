Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

Chuck E. Cheese’s Dumping Their Animatronic Band

Filed Under: Chuck E. Cheese's
(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

One of the quintessential experiences of a trip to Chuck E. Cheese’s has always been the (sort of creepy) animatronic band that periodically comes to life and plays for the crowd.

According to a CBS report, the franchise is updating the look, feel, and overall experience of their restaurants and the band is not part of the plan. The band’s popularity as an attraction is far outpaced by employees dressed like Chuck E. Cheese, the games, and the food.

“It’s the biggest thing we’ve done for the look and feel of Chuck E. Cheese for two decades,” CEC Chief Executive Tom Leverton told CBS News. “The kids stopped looking at the animatronics years and years ago, and they would wait for the live Chuck E. to come out.”

RELATED: The Bay Area’s Two Haunted Chuck E. Cheese’s

The new look for the franchise will roll out at four San Antonio, Texas locations and the three restaurants in the Kansas City, Missouri, area before hitting other markets nationwide.

Below is the concert drawing for the re-vamped look.

cec dance floor Chuck E. Cheeses Dumping Their Animatronic Band

A newly redesigned Chuck E. Cheese, which the company said features neutral tones and streamlined graphics. (CEC ENTERTAINMENT)

Along with the new look, an updated menu with new items like wraps, thin-crust pizza, and gluten-free options.

It’s a brave new world for Chuck E. Cheese’s!

So long to Helen Henny, Mr. Munch, Jasper T. Jowls, and Pasqually P. Pieplate.

 

feet Chuck E. Cheeses Dumping Their Animatronic BandBradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live