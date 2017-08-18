Joel McHale Says He & Cast Are “Up For” A Community Movie

Joel McHale is known for his years hosting The Soup and for his role in the movie Ted. Still, perhaps is best known role was as Jeff Winger in the TV series Community. The show, which started on NBC before moving to Yahoo, developed a large cult following. Besides helping Joel’s star rise, it also helped launch the careers of Donald Glover and Alison Brie (among others). Since its final season in 2015, rumors have swirled that a Community movie was in the works. Joel McHale commented on those rumors while visiting Kevin Klein Live this morning.

“I think we’re all up for it,” the Community star claimed. He’d go on to joke that mush of the pressure sits on Glover’s shoulders. “My guess is Donald would have to also commit to be in it, so we would probably give him $20 or $25 million dollars.” “I think if (show creator) Dan (Harmon) writes it, there’s a world where that would happen.”

Of course, Community wasn’t the only thing Joel discussed with Kevin Klein Live. The comedian, who’s in town for shows at Cobb’s Comedy Club, is a big Seahawks football fan. So cautioned membered of Raiders Nation who may be too excited for life with running back Marshawn Lynch. “Marshawn is in one of those positions on the field that, they get injured a lot.” A grim reminder with NFL season just weeks away.

Click below for the full interview with Joel McHale: