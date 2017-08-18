Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 08.18.17

It’s been days in the making, but Kevin Klein Live was finally able to get a hold of the script Useless Weirdo wrote and oh boy, is it something “special”. Despite what he says, it’s clearly a vanity piece that sets him up as a big shot radio producer that is able to get all the ladies. It’s such a bad script that Ally is unable to even begin reporting for Trendasaurus because of the screenplay. If Useless Weirdo wanted to get a big reaction from his writing, he clearly got it today.

Plus, Joel McHale stopped by the show today to promote his stand up dates at Cobb’s Comedy Club today and Saturday. He’s called into the show plenty of times, but this was the first time he ever came in the flesh to Live 105. As a die hard football fan, Joel have his thoughts on the Raiders and Marshawn Lynch, updates on what could finally bring about the much requested Community movie, and much more.

Also on today’s podcast:

Twinkie reports on current events in Nervous News from the bottom of the New York Times website

Craigslist Creep Off with Joel McHale looks at a few of the possible folks that could be at his shows this weekend

A barbershop quartet send in songs inspired by Fatty Patty and idiot listeners

And more!

