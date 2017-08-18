Live-Action Reboot Of ‘The Jetsons’ In The Works

According to Deadline, ABC television is working with Robert Zemeckis on a live-action pilot for the reboot of The Jetsons.

Robert Zemeckis, who is best known for his work on the Back to the Future franchise, will act as the executive producer. The reboot will be a multi-camera live-action sitcom that is set 100 years in the future. No casting for the pilot or series has been announced.

The classic Hanna-Barbera animated series originally ran for a total of 75 episodes from 1962–63 and then again from 1985-87 for syndication.

The Jetsons joins a growing crowd of reboots planned for the coming year including Miami Vice, DuckTales, Animaniacs, and The Munsters.

