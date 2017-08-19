Subsonic Playlist: 08.19.2017

10 PM

Zeds Dead & Illenium – “Where The Wild Things Are”

Seven Lions – “Steps of Deep Slumber”

Kicks N Licks – “World”

marshmello – “Silence” (Feat. Khalid)

Alt-J – “In Cold Blood” (Baauer Remix)

VERITE – “Somebody Else” (The White Panda Remix)

Said The Sky – “Pray For Me”

K?D – “Discover” (Feat. RKCB)

Imagine Dragons – “Believer” (Kaskade Remix)

Kaskade & Deadmau5 – “Beneath With Me”

Axel Mansoor – “Wasted My Love” (Dulsae Remix)

HIGHSOCIETY – “Bring It Back”

WILDLYF – “Be There”

Passion Pit – “Sleepyhead” (Two Friends Remix)

Keys N Krates – “Right Here”

Blur – “Song 2” (San Holo Remix)

11 PM

Rage Against The Machine – “Killing In The Name” (Just A Tune Flip)

Galantis – “Hunter” (MyKill & Party Ben Remix)

Dillon Francis – “Anywhere” (A-Trak Remix)

Empire of the Sun – “Alive” (Zedd Remix)

Kaskade – “Disarm You” (Illenium Remix)

Big Data – “Dangerous” (Oliver Remix)

Zeds Dead & Diplo – “Blame”

San Holo – “The Future” (Wingtip Remix)

Porter Robinson – “Flicker” (Mat Zo Remix)|

Jack Garratt – “Surprise Yourself” (Gryffin & Manila Killa Remix)

Baytek – “Anchor”

Yeah Yeah Yeahs – “Maps” (Tommie Sunshine & CID Remix)

ZHU – “Faded 2.0” (DJ Snake & DJ Mustard Remix)

Seven Lions X Illenium X Said The Sky – “Rush Over Me”

Avicii – “Without You”

Blink-182 – “All The Small Things” (Justin Caruso Remix)

12 AM (All Synthwave hour with Patrick ‘Usless Weirdo’)

Kavinsky – Odd Look

Timecop1983 – Let’s Talk feat. Josh Dally

Magic Sword – In The Face Of Evil

Moog – Parachute feat. Glenn Cunningham

Lazerhawk – King of the Streets

Sunset Neon – Never Dance Again

Azure Blue – Willow and Pines

Home – Resonance

Chromatics – Shadow

Miami Night 1984 – Ocean Drive

The Chain Gang of 1974 – Slow

FM-84 – Running In The Night feat. Ollie Wride

Anoraak – Nightdrive With You (Fear Of Tigers Remix)

The Midnight – Vampires

College & Electric Youth – A Real Hero