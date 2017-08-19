Subsonic Playlist: 08.19.2017

10 PM
Zeds Dead & Illenium – “Where The Wild Things Are”
Seven Lions – “Steps of Deep Slumber”
Kicks N Licks – “World”
marshmello – “Silence” (Feat. Khalid)
Alt-J – “In Cold Blood” (Baauer Remix)
VERITE – “Somebody Else” (The White Panda Remix)
Said The Sky – “Pray For Me”
K?D – “Discover” (Feat. RKCB)
Imagine Dragons – “Believer” (Kaskade Remix)
Kaskade & Deadmau5 – “Beneath With Me”
Axel Mansoor – “Wasted My Love” (Dulsae Remix)
HIGHSOCIETY – “Bring It Back”
WILDLYF – “Be There”
Passion Pit – “Sleepyhead” (Two Friends Remix)
Keys N Krates – “Right Here”
Blur – “Song 2” (San Holo Remix)
11 PM
Rage Against The Machine – “Killing In The Name” (Just A Tune Flip)
Galantis – “Hunter” (MyKill & Party Ben Remix)
Dillon Francis – “Anywhere” (A-Trak Remix)
Empire of the Sun – “Alive” (Zedd Remix)
Kaskade – “Disarm You” (Illenium Remix)
Big Data – “Dangerous” (Oliver Remix)
Zeds Dead & Diplo – “Blame”
San Holo – “The Future” (Wingtip Remix)
Porter Robinson – “Flicker” (Mat Zo Remix)|
Jack Garratt – “Surprise Yourself” (Gryffin & Manila Killa Remix)
Baytek – “Anchor”
Yeah Yeah Yeahs – “Maps” (Tommie Sunshine & CID Remix)
ZHU – “Faded 2.0” (DJ Snake & DJ Mustard Remix)
Seven Lions X Illenium X Said The Sky – “Rush Over Me”
Avicii – “Without You”
Blink-182 – “All The Small Things” (Justin Caruso Remix)
12 AM (All Synthwave hour with Patrick ‘Usless Weirdo’)
Kavinsky – Odd Look
Timecop1983 – Let’s Talk feat. Josh Dally
Magic Sword – In The Face Of Evil
Moog – Parachute feat. Glenn Cunningham
Lazerhawk – King of the Streets
Sunset Neon – Never Dance Again
Azure Blue – Willow and Pines
Home – Resonance
Chromatics – Shadow
Miami Night 1984 – Ocean Drive
The Chain Gang of 1974 – Slow
FM-84 – Running In The Night feat. Ollie Wride
Anoraak – Nightdrive With You (Fear Of Tigers Remix)
The Midnight – Vampires
College & Electric Youth – A Real Hero