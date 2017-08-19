Transformers Spin-Off ‘Bumblebee’ Casting Extras In The Bay Area

We’re getting another Transformers film in the form of a spin-off for ‘Bumblebee’ and its filming right here in the Bay Area.

While the film is shooting in Marin and in Vallejo the production company is looking for extras who look like 1980s High school students (must be 18+ but look younger) as well as extras who look like small town USA folks, cops, military and minors, ages 9 to 12.

If you have a late 70s or 80s car that could also be featured in the film.

Email submissions for non-union extra work to nonunionextras@gmail.com. SAG actors should email submissions to sagextras@gmail.com

There will be a separate casting notice for Santa Cruz boardwalk filming later in September.

For more head to sonomanews.com.