Tonight at V Festival in the UK Jay-Z dedicated his performance of “Numb/Encore” to Chester Bennington.

Here’s video with less bass:

Jay Z tributed Chester Bennington at V Fest with Numb/Encore. This is amazing. pic.twitter.com/KuwiTWaZVH — ronald isley (@yoyotrav) August 20, 2017

#JayZ tribute to #ChesterBennington #LinkinPark #NumbEncore #Repost @conor_mcauliffe (@get_repost) ・・・ #jayz A post shared by Isabella Misceo ✈😎🇬🇧 ❤❤❤ (@isabellamisceo) on Aug 19, 2017 at 9:01pm PDT

“Can you guys light it up for Chester, for Linkin Park one time tonight? Please make some noise so he can hear you all the way in heaven tonight!” Jay-Z said before going into his hit collaboration with Linkin Park.