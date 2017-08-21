311 Reveal Fall Tour Dates, Detail 311 Day 2018

By Scott T. Sterling

311 fans have a lot to look forward to over the coming months and into the new year.

The band has revealed that their annual 311 Day celebration is set for March 10-11 at at Park Theater at Monte Carlo in Las Vegas. The official presale starts August 31, and details can be found here.

Even sooner, 311 will hit the road this fall, with a slew of tour days that kick off October 7 in Irvine, CA.

See the full slate of 311 fall tour dates below.

10/07 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheater

10/12 – St Paul, MN @ The Myth

10/14 – Chicago, IL @ Octoberfest @ Petrillo Band Shell

10/15 – Madison, WI @ Orpheum Theater

10/16 – Sioux Falls, SD @ The District

10/18 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ Club 5 @ US Cellular Center

10/19 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

10/20 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

10/22 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts

10/23 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

10/24 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill and the Mine

10/26 – Bethlehem, PA @ Sands Bethlehem Event Center

10/27 – Providence, RI @ The Strand

10/28 – Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont Theater

10/30 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theater

10/31 – Huntington, NY @ Halloween at the Paramount

11/02 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!

11/03 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

11/04 – Tampa, FL @ Cuban Club

