Best Moments From ‘Game of Thrones’ Episode ‘Beyond the Wall’

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Game of Thrones.

Sunday’s episode of Game of Thrones, entitled ‘Beyond the Wall,’ was chock-full of crazy and wonderful moments. Here are some of the best and most talked about.

Jon was dragged beneath the frozen lake but surviving with the help of Benjen.

Another near miss for Jon (I know there was a definite non-miss a few seasons ago), when he was dragged to the bottom of the frozen lake by wights. He makes it out only to be surrounded but is saved by his Uncle Benjen.

But couldn’t they both fit on his horse?! Is this really the end of Benjen?

Even after what i saw i still dont think that Uncle Benjen is dead

evrytime I think he is dead

he shows up aftr10 eps#GameOfThrones #GoTS7 — Freaky ~ DRaval (@_DRaval) August 21, 2017

Uncle Benjen not being able to fit on that horse with Jon is like Jack not being able to fit on the door with Rose. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/VM4ZerzfG1 — Steph Seacat Hulesch (@stephhulesch) August 21, 2017

Losing the dragon in the process of saving the group was a heartrending moment …

The sad moment when Daenerys realized she lost one of her children. #GameOfThrones #GoTS7 pic.twitter.com/heuKpBjh5C — ᴍᴏᴄᴋιɴɢᴊᴀʏ (@katnissenpanem) August 21, 2017

When Drogon started crying for Viserion #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/P5hsCVmzIE — Dr JR Of House Senat (@jeyahr3) August 21, 2017

But can we talk about how the Night King has one heck of an arm.

The Night King became a sports legend on this week's Game of Thrones:https://t.co/2PuBi7TYRd — SB Nation (@SBNation) August 21, 2017

Anyone have the Night King's contact info so we can recruit him to throw javelin? #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/7uUiEDL1xs — U.S. Olympic Team (@TeamUSA) August 21, 2017

Arya is getting creepy … and she is fighting with Sansa.

All the while, everyone hates Littlefinger …

I'm hoping Arya and Sansa are fake fighting to lead Littlefinger into a false sense of security… #GameOfThrones #GoTS7 pic.twitter.com/CjCirL45QP — Ailbhe Brioscú (@Ailbhe1996) August 21, 2017

Sansa finds Arya's faces and all I can think of is Dwight #GoT #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/kW6TCYuDwe — Sea Bee ⚓ (@chewshie) August 21, 2017

Arya adding Littlefinger and Sansa to her list like #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/1WgOHuiPfw — golden girl ✨ (@chandler0range) August 14, 2017

If Littlefinger doesn't die next week then I'm going into the TV and killing him my damn self. #GameOfThones #GOT — Cori De (@Mooka219) August 21, 2017

Jon Snow and Daenerys have a moment …

He called her Dany … and then “My Queen” while they held hands and gazed … for just a moment. A little puppy love or is Jon still “too short” for Daenerys.

When Jon says "not Dany, how about my queen?" I died. My heart. 😭💔💕 #GameOfThones7 — Charlotte (@charlottelonng) August 21, 2017

The Night King transformed Viserion into a wight dragon.

Mind blown. A wight dragon. Forget it. This is too much. Does it breathe ice? Never mind … can not deal.

The fact that Daenerys now needs to fight one of her children is too much for me to handle #GameOfThrones #GoTS7 #GoT pic.twitter.com/DiA54HIAEG — Craig Fulton (@thefultonizer) August 21, 2017

Overall the reaction was shocked … especially when the audience realized that next week is the season finale!

Tonight's episode of #GameOfThones had me like…and then finding out next week is already the season finale 😳😩😲 #GoTS7 pic.twitter.com/lPt2D001qP — Jill Perez, MBA (@JillPerez_ATL) August 21, 2017

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.