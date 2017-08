Fresh off of their show at the Shoreline with Incubus, Jimmy Eat World have announced a Bay Area show in a bit more intimate venue, Petaluma’s Phoenix Theatre.

A couple more California dates next month with our friends @mwamjapan Presale starts now! pw: CERTAIN Dates at https://t.co/bG7QCF974U pic.twitter.com/jwvA3iHeX7 — Jimmy Eat World (@jimmyeatworld) August 21, 2017

Grab pre-sale tickets here with the password ‘CERTAIN’. General on-sale is Wednesday August 23 at 10AM.