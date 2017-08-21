Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 08.21.17

The much talked about solar eclipse is finally here, bringing with it all the hype and excitement that’s been building for years at this point for some people. Kevin Klein Live was sure to bring you all the live coverage they could via audio only. Twinkie was even sent out into the streets, where he and beloved listener Robert (calling in from Eugene, Oregon) both gave live reports on what was going on with those big balls in the sky. Who wins? Well, it’s a little difficult to judge when one of them fails to understand the rules.

Plus, Useless Weirdo’s script was finally giving a deep analysis, where things went from hilariously sad to worrisome for his mental health. The scene being read continues to get into some poorly written sexual escapades that ends up depressing the show more than anything, with Useless Weirdo using the same excuse over and over again. At this point, Kevin felt less like having it analyzed by a script reader and handing it over to a psychiatrist for further study. At most, here’s hoping Useless Weirdo never does anything remotely creative ever again.

Also on today’s podcast:

The 7 At 7 gives you the top 7 reasons to look for if you’re worrying your partner is cheating on you

Ally gives a breakdown of her bachelorette party fun involving peer pressured gayness and busted up toes

4 to 9 year olds give some advice on what the San Francisco 49ers could do to improve their season

And more!

