Lagunitas Releases Cannabis-Infused Beer

PETALUMA, CA - (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Petaluma-based brewery Lagunitas has released a beer that features marijuana terpenes. The beer is called ‘SuperCritical’ and its made with terpenes that California company CannaCraft removes from cannabis plants.

The beer is different from Lagunitas 420-inspired ‘The Waldos‘ and is only 6.6% ABV, where as The Waldos is 11.9% ABV. Both smell a bit like marijuana, though.

SuperCritical does not contain any THC so if you feel something when drinking it – that’s just the alcohol.

SuperCritical is described as having an earthy hop bitterness, grassy flavors, and a sticky finish. It’s currently available on tap at several Bay Area bars for a limited time.

Places to check if you want it include Toronado in San Francisco, Jaded Toad in Cotati, Flagship Taproom in Cotati, & of course the Lagunitas Brewing Co. in Petaluma.

For more, head to the Washington Post & Lagunitas.

 

