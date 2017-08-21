Lagunitas Releases Cannabis-Infused Beer

Petaluma-based brewery Lagunitas has released a beer that features marijuana terpenes. The beer is called ‘SuperCritical’ and its made with terpenes that California company CannaCraft removes from cannabis plants.

Beer with cannabis terpenes…Vape with hop terpenes … Stay tuned for #SuperCritical updates > LAGUNITAS.com/SuperCritical #abxvape #absolutextracts #terps @absolutextracts A post shared by The Lagunitas Brewing Company (@lagunitasbeer) on Aug 14, 2017 at 1:20pm PDT

The beer is different from Lagunitas 420-inspired ‘The Waldos‘ and is only 6.6% ABV, where as The Waldos is 11.9% ABV. Both smell a bit like marijuana, though.

SuperCritical does not contain any THC so if you feel something when drinking it – that’s just the alcohol.

Mission #SuperCritical #justtheterps #Toronado #SF #lagunitas A post shared by Russell (@paid_2be_awesome) on Aug 3, 2017 at 4:52pm PDT

SuperCritical is described as having an earthy hop bitterness, grassy flavors, and a sticky finish. It’s currently available on tap at several Bay Area bars for a limited time.

Places to check if you want it include Toronado in San Francisco, Jaded Toad in Cotati, Flagship Taproom in Cotati, & of course the Lagunitas Brewing Co. in Petaluma.

#lagunitas #supercritical tastes exactly like weed. A post shared by @blockheadrecordings on Aug 18, 2017 at 5:04pm PDT

For more, head to the Washington Post & Lagunitas.