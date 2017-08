Two big names from the 2000s are teaming up for a tour this fall. The Used & Glassjaw will be kicking off their run together on Friday night October 27 at The Masonic in San Francisco.

The Used + guests Glassjaw just announced on Friday, October 27th! Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10AM. pic.twitter.com/24tcHgJ3aQ — The Masonic (@sfmasonic) August 21, 2017

Tickets go on sale Friday August 25 at 10AM & can be purchased at sfmasonic.com.