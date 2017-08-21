Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

Watch: Teaser Trailer For ‘Marvel’s The Punisher’

Filed Under: Marvel, Marvel's The Punisher, Netflix
(Netflix)

Netflix has released the first teaser trailer for their latest Marvel product, Marvel’s The Punisher.

Though they conspicuously blocked out the release date, saying “Marvel’s The Punisher premieres globally █████ 2017, only on Netflix”, here’s what we know about the series.

It does have a crossover with Daredevil and the other characters that make up the world of Marvel’s The Defenders. It stars Jon Bernthal, best known for his role as Shane on The Walking Dead, as Frank Castle AKA The Punisher.

Here’s the official Marvel’s The Punisher synopsis:

After exacting revenge on those responsible for the death of his wife and children, Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) uncovers a conspiracy that runs far deeper than New York’s criminal underworld. Now known throughout the city as The Punisher, he must discover the truth about injustices that affect more than his family alone.

 

feet Watch: Teaser Trailer For Marvels The PunisherBradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live