Billy Corgan Announces New Solo Album ‘Ogilala,’ Fall Tour Dates

By Hayden Wright

Smashing Pumpkins frontman and wrestling enthusiast Billy Corgan will return this fall with a new solo album: Ogilala is slated for an October 14 release, coinciding with a North American Tour. Ogilala was produced by recording legend Rick Rubin and Corgan is releasing the record under his full legal name, William Patrick Corgan.

Related: Billy Corgan to Sell Smashing Pumpkins Guitars and Other Gear

The tour kicks off in Brooklyn the day Ogilala is released. Stops include Toronto, Chicago, Nashville and three final shows in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery

Tickets for the 13-date tour are available here. See a full list of Corgan’s fall solo dates below.

10/14 Brooklyn, NY @ Murmrr Theatre

10/15 Brooklyn, NY @ Murmrr Theatre

10/18 Wilmington, DE @ Grand Opera House

10/20 Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

10/24 Chicago, IL @ Athenaeum Theatre

10/25 Chicago, IL @ Athenaeum Theatre

10/27 Nashville, TN @ CMA Theater

10/29 Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater

11/01 San Francisco, CA @ Herbst Theatre

11/02 San Francisco, CA @ Herbst Theatre

11/09 Los Angeles, CA @ The Masonic Lodge

11/10 Los Angeles, CA @ The Masonic Lodge

11/11 Los Angeles, CA @ The Masonic Lodge