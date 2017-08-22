In-N-Out Burger Plans To Move-In To Vallejo

VALLEJO (LIVE 105) – If Walnut Creek doesn’t want an In-N-Out Burger, then Vallejo will move forward to open a restaurant and drive-thru off of Interstate 80.

On Monday night, the Vallejo Planning Commision unanimously approved an application to demolish the empty FedEx Kinkos store located Admiral Callaghan Lane. Making way for a brand new 3,867-square-foot restaurant inside the Redwood Plaza Shopping Center, according to the Times Herald.

The planning commission in July, also approved an application to build a 4,150 square foot drive-thru Panera Bread bakery at the nearby Gateway Plaza shopping center.

In 1948, In-N-Out Burger was founded in Baldwin Park and has locations across the Pacific west coast and the American Southwest. Close to Vallejo, the nearest In-N-Out locations are in Fairfield, Napa, Pinole and Pleasant Hill.

In-N-Out Burger recently opened up a brand new restaurant in Daly City, where a former Fitness USA gym once stood. The second In-N-Out Burger for the city.

