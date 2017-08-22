Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

In-N-Out Burger Plans To Move-In To Vallejo

Filed Under: Vallejo, In-N-Out, In-N-Out Burger
In-N-Out Burger (credit: MB298/Wikimedia Commons)

VALLEJO (LIVE 105) – If Walnut Creek doesn’t want an In-N-Out Burger, then Vallejo will move forward to open a restaurant and drive-thru off of Interstate 80.

On Monday night, the Vallejo Planning Commision unanimously approved an application to demolish the empty FedEx Kinkos store located Admiral Callaghan Lane. Making way for a brand new 3,867-square-foot restaurant inside the Redwood Plaza Shopping Center, according to the Times Herald.

The planning commission in July, also approved an application to build a 4,150 square foot drive-thru Panera Bread bakery at the nearby Gateway Plaza shopping center.

In 1948, In-N-Out Burger was founded in Baldwin Park and has locations across the Pacific west coast and the American Southwest. Close to Vallejo, the nearest In-N-Out locations are in Fairfield, Napa, Pinole and Pleasant Hill.

In-N-Out Burger recently opened up a brand new restaurant in Daly City, where a former Fitness USA gym once stood. The second In-N-Out Burger for the city.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live