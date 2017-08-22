Jared Leto Talks About 30 Seconds To Mars ‘Fresh Baked’ New Song

An Academy Award winning actor and a dynamic rock star to boot, Jared Leto is the epitome of a double threat. Maybe you love him for his work in films like Dallas Buyers Club, Suicide Squad, and Requiem For A Dream. Maybe you’re a die hard fan of his band Thirty Seconds To Mars. Maybe you just like staring into his dreamy eyes. Whatever the reason, Leto has millions of fans all over the world. This morning he called Kevin Klein Live to premier his band’s new single “Walk On Water”.

“It’s a song about change, about fighting for you believe in, but also a song about hope, about unity,” the front-man said of their new track. “I think I finished it, probably four days ago. Just put a gospel choir on it a couple of weeks ago. This is all fresh baked out of the oven.”

Your first chance to see Thirty Seconds To Mars performing “Walk On Water” will be this Sunday at the MTV Video Music Awards. Despite being a seasoned performer, Leto admitted he’s nervous for the VMA’s. “It could be a total disaster, or it’ll be really, really cool,” this quote coming moments after Jared referred to the upcoming performance as ‘slightly terrifying’.

