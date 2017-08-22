Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 08.22.17

With Ally still recovering from her busted up toe injury from some drunk bachelorette escapades, it got Kevin wondering what are some of the examples listeners have had of injuries they’ve maintained from drunken accidents. Examples ranged from someone splitting their head open with a glass bottle to having a dog bite off part of their ear. Luckily for everyone, the only one that was able to show proof of their injury was Ally, with photos of her bruised toe with a vagina-like opening available to view in all its “glory” on the Kevin Klein Live Facebook and Instagram pages.

Plus, $0 Kickstarter made its long await return to Kevin Klein Live, where in the down time, one of the projects managed to make its way onto shelves at Target, despite Kevin railing against it months ago. Given world events since 2016, it seems the disgusting moldy cream finds a way to rise to the top after all. The show submitted more poorly funded Kickstarter projects that help remind the world the sometimes that “great idea” of yours is best left unshared with the rest of your broken dreams.

Also on today’s podcast:

Jared Leto calls in to talk new music, upcoming VMA fun, his tech investment history, and more

The show gives the Powerball numbers for a set up for a prank that listeners will hopefully be able to play on friends and family

Succulent or Sucky DJ returns to give the Bay Area a quiz on some of society’s biggest thorn in our sides

And more!

