Linkin Park Thank Fans, Plan Chester Bennington Event in L.A.

By Scott T. Sterling

The surviving members of Linkin Park have announced an upcoming public memorial to the band’s singer, Chester Bennington.

“Just wanted to say thank you to all our fans around the world for the tremendous outpouring of love, which has strengthened our spirit during this incredibly difficult time,” the band posted on their social media accounts. “The five of us are so grateful for your support as we heal and build the future of Linkin Park.

“We are working on a special public event in Los Angeles to honor Chester’s memory, and look forward to sharing details with you soon.” The post signs off “peace and love,” from “Phoenix and Linkin Park.”

See the original post from the band below.