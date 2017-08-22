Museum Of Ice Cream Announces San Francisco Dates And Tickets

After sold-out runs in New York and Los Angeles the Museum of Ice Cream is popping up in San Francisco this September at 1 Grant Ave.

Opening our doors in SF is only one of the many dreams we have in store! Stay tuned to our account for updates. We can't wait to join you in the Bay Area!✨🍦💛@heisengal #insidemoic #museumoficream A post shared by MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM (@museumoficecream) on Aug 2, 2017 at 7:50pm PDT

Museum of Ice Cream sign is up in SF. pic.twitter.com/aEOL1Lodyw — LIVE 105 (@LIVE105) August 19, 2017

The incredibly Instagrammable museum will offer new immersive installations, smells, and flavors at their San Francisco stop. The sprinkle pool will definitely be there as well.

The perfect place to hang out on a SUNDAE (cc: @laurabsea) #museumoficream #insidemoic A post shared by MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM (@museumoficecream) on Jul 23, 2017 at 7:19am PDT

Tickets for San Francisco will go on sale Friday morning August 25 at 9AM (PST) and can be purchased at Museumoficecream.com.

American Express Platinum card members will have access to an exclusive pre-sale on 8/23 (at 9AM PST) & all other AMEX card holders will have an exclusive pre-sale on 8/24. The pre-sale links are here.