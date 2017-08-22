Museum Of Ice Cream Announces San Francisco Dates And Tickets

After sold-out runs in New York and Los Angeles the Museum of Ice Cream is popping up in San Francisco this September at 1 Grant Ave.
The incredibly Instagrammable museum will offer new immersive installations, smells, and flavors at their San Francisco stop. The sprinkle pool will definitely be there as well.
Tickets for San Francisco will go on sale Friday morning August 25 at 9AM (PST) and can be purchased at Museumoficecream.com.
American Express Platinum card members will have access to an exclusive pre-sale on 8/23 (at 9AM PST) & all other AMEX card holders will have an exclusive pre-sale on 8/24. The pre-sale links are here.
Museum of Ice Cream & AMEX are back in action and excited to bring you MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM SAN FRANCISCO! The Platinum Card® from American Express, is The Official Card of Museum of Ice Cream San Francisco. #AMEXPLATINUM Card Members will have early access to tickets before they go on sale to the general public, starting TOMORROW (8/23) at 9AM PST. All other American Express® Card Members will have access to tickets starting on 8/24, and general Museum of Ice Cream Tickets go on sale at 9AM PST on Friday, 8/25. Museum of Ice Cream is so excited to open its doors in The Golden State and we could not be more thrilled to have The Platinum Card from American Express as The Official Card of Museum of Ice Cream! @Americanexpress #americanexpress #museumoficecream (cc: @katiegibbsphoto)