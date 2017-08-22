‘Pints At The Park’ Beer And BBQ Festival At Oakland’s Lake Merritt This Weekend

This Saturday August 26, the 2nd annual Pints At The Park is taking place on the shore in Oakland. The Lake Merritt Ampitheater and Lake Merritt Blvd. will be host to food trucks, beer vendors, live music, DJs, and more.

Entry is free, but there is a $69 VIP ticket that includes unlimited beer tastings and a BBQ spread.

The Lucky 13 beer truck will be there & here’s the other breweries you can expect to see in attendance:

2 Towns Cider House

AlamedaIsland Brewing*

Ale Industries

Benoit Casper*

Berryessa Brewing*

Black Diamond Brewing*

Black Hammer*

Calicraft

Drakes

E.J.Phair*

Faction Brewing*

Federation

Gilman Brewing Co.

Golden State Cider

Henhouse Brewing*

Independent*

Laughing Monk*

Morgan Territory*

New Bohemia Brewing*

Oakland United*

Pizza Port Brewing*

Temescal*

Track 7

Working Man

& Food Trucks & Vendors:

Canyon Riders

Kenny’s Heart & Soul

Fist Of Flour Pizza Co.

Canasta

G & Pops BBQ

IzzyA’s Frozen Custard

Lord Of The Ribs

————————————————————————————————————————-

There will also be a “Creation Station,” which is a live art lab for all ages.

For more details head to PintsAtThePark.com.