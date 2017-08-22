‘Pints At The Park’ Beer And BBQ Festival At Oakland’s Lake Merritt This Weekend

This Saturday August 26, the 2nd annual Pints At The Park is taking place on the shore in Oakland. The Lake Merritt Ampitheater and Lake Merritt Blvd. will be host to food trucks, beer vendors, live music, DJs, and more.
Entry is free, but there is a $69 VIP ticket that includes unlimited beer tastings and a BBQ spread.
The Lucky 13 beer truck will be there & here’s the other breweries you can expect to see in attendance:
2 Towns Cider House
AlamedaIsland Brewing*
Ale Industries
Benoit Casper*
Berryessa Brewing*
Black Diamond Brewing*
Black Hammer*
Calicraft
Drakes
E.J.Phair*
Faction Brewing*
Federation
Gilman Brewing Co.
Golden State Cider
Henhouse Brewing*
Independent*
Laughing Monk*
Morgan Territory*
New Bohemia Brewing*
Oakland United*
Pizza Port Brewing*
Temescal*
Track 7
Working Man
& Food Trucks & Vendors:
Canyon Riders
Kenny’s Heart & Soul
Fist Of Flour Pizza Co.
Canasta
G & Pops BBQ
IzzyA’s Frozen Custard
Lord Of The Ribs
There will also be a “Creation Station,” which is a live art lab for all ages.
For more details head to PintsAtThePark.com.
