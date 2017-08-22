‘Real World: San Francisco’ House Is For Sale

The home that house the beloved third season of MTV’s Real World in San Francisco has hit the market.

The 3-unit 3,705 square foot building at 949-953 Lombard Street on Russian Hill is now up for sale with a listing price of $7 million.

The original Real World: San Francisco premiered in 1994 and featured a legendary cast of twentysomethings. The show featured many of the hot button topics on the early 1990s including AIDS/HIV, same-sex marriage, religion, and the bleak outlook shared by members of Generation X.

Due to multiple remodels since the show aired, the interior of the units do not bear any vestiges of Puck, Judd, Pam, Pedro, Rachel, Mohammed, or Cory but, from the photos provided, the views are pretty amazing.

“All three units have sweeping Bay and city views,” says listing agent Stephanie Ahlberg. “Even the lowest unit has the big sweeping view.”

Check out more pictures at www.realtor.com

Real World did return to San Francisco for the 29th season but the show and cast lacked the magic of 1994’s ground breaking season.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.