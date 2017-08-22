SF Concert Planned For Saturday To Counter Rally At Crissy Field

This Saturday’s “Patriot Prayer” rally at San Francisco’s Crissy Field is expected to bring together white supremacists and neo-nazis. All of SF’s police force is expected to work Saturday as things could grow violent between those participating in the rally and protesters. Meanwhile, San Francisco mayor Ed Lee has urged people to not go protest at Crissy Field, but to attend a concert for peace at San Francisco’s Civic Center Plaza.

The concert, comedy, and art festival is called ‘Peace, Music, and Laughter’ and will feature sets from Bay Area artists Michael Franti & Spearhead, Brothers Comatose, Malo, comedian Marga Gomez, and more.

The family-friendly event runs from 12 PM – 5 PM on Saturday August 26 and will be free of political speeches.

The “Loved Up” counter dance rally is also scheduled for Saturday at noon at SF’s Dolores Park.

